Somalia: A Delegation Led By UN Envoy Arrives in Baidoa

A high-level delegation led by the UN envoy for Somalia James Swan has on Thursday arrived in Baidoa city, the interim administrative capital of Southwest State.

Speaking to the media in Baidoa, Swan expressed appreciation for South West State President Abdulaziz Lafta-Garen's efforts with the country's elections and reiterated the need for a spirit of consensus and collaboration going forward.

The UN mission in Mogadishu UNSOM said the delegation met with Southwest cabinet members to discuss the world body's support in areas including reconciliation, humanitarian aid, development, environment, and among others.

The visit comes as the leaders of the country in deadlock over the electoral process that prompted in a delay of the voting schedules.