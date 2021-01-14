Somalia: A Delegation Led By UN Envoy Arrives in Baidoa

14 January 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A high-level delegation led by the UN envoy for Somalia James Swan has on Thursday arrived in Baidoa city, the interim administrative capital of Southwest State.

Speaking to the media in Baidoa, Swan expressed appreciation for South West State President Abdulaziz Lafta-Garen's efforts with the country's elections and reiterated the need for a spirit of consensus and collaboration going forward.

The UN mission in Mogadishu UNSOM said the delegation met with Southwest cabinet members to discuss the world body's support in areas including reconciliation, humanitarian aid, development, environment, and among others.

The visit comes as the leaders of the country in deadlock over the electoral process that prompted in a delay of the voting schedules.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.