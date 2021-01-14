Kenya: More Pain for Motorists As Epra Increases Fuel Prices

14 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced higher prices for the next 30 days.

In a press release, EPRA said that the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will increase by Sh0.17, Sh4.57 and Sh3.56 per litre respectively in the new prices.

The new fuel prices will be in force from Friday, January 15, to Sunday, February 14.

Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi will increase.

The previous fuel prices retailed at Sh106.82 for Super Petrol, Sh91.82 for Diesel and Sh83.56 for Kerosene in Nairobi.

"The changes in January's prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 1.51 % from the US $ 318.71 per cubic metre in November 2020 to the US $ 323.52 per cubic metre in December 2020," said EPRA.

Maximum pump prices in Mombasa will be Sh104.60, Sh94.01 and Sh84.75 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

In Nakuru, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will cost Sh106.69, Sh96.31 and Sh87.08 respectively.

In Eldoret, maximum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene were set at Sh107.62, Sh97.23 and Sh88 respectively.

Kisumu saw pump prices set at Sh107.61, Sh97.23 and Sh87.99 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

The prices are inclusive of the 8 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with provisions of the Finance Act.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.