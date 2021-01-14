Tanzania: Single Permit for All Activities Looms, Scrap Metal Dealers Told

14 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Minister of State in the Vice President's office, Union and Environment, Ummy Mwalimu has said the government will only issue one permit to cater for all three activities of a scrap metal dealer instead of three in the previous case.

"From now on we have changed the system of issuing permits, previously you could secure three permits which are for collecting, storing and transporting independently," she pointed out.

She said that on Thursday (January 14, 2021) while meeting stakeholders involved in the business of collecting, storing and transporting of scrap metals.

Emphasizing, the minister said from now on that single permit will containing all details, which identify the type of activity conducted by a person, be it one or many.

