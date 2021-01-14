Tanzania: JPM Hosts Dr Mwinyi Entourage, Preach Unity

President John Magufuli has congratulated Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi in his fight against corruption and efforts in enhancing unity in the country.

Speaking at Chato in Geita Region today (January 14, 2021) while hosting Dr Mwinyi and his first Vice-President Seif Sharif Hamad, he said it is time to prove to the nationals that they are out for development of the country.

Elaborating, Dr. Magufuli said a country that sets its focus on fighting corruption stands better in receiving more tourists.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli asked Zanzibar's First Vice- President, Seif Sharif Hamad to strongly support President Mwinyi in administering justice and demolishing corruption.

Additionally, he said the government is determined to bring development in the country, and urged all civil servants to work hard.