Tanzania: JPM Hosts Dr Mwinyi Entourage, Preach Unity

14 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli has congratulated Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi in his fight against corruption and efforts in enhancing unity in the country.

Speaking at Chato in Geita Region today (January 14, 2021) while hosting Dr Mwinyi and his first Vice-President Seif Sharif Hamad, he said it is time to prove to the nationals that they are out for development of the country.

Elaborating, Dr. Magufuli said a country that sets its focus on fighting corruption stands better in receiving more tourists.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli asked Zanzibar's First Vice- President, Seif Sharif Hamad to strongly support President Mwinyi in administering justice and demolishing corruption.

Additionally, he said the government is determined to bring development in the country, and urged all civil servants to work hard.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.