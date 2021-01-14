Tanzania: Tigo, ZAWA Partner to Introduce Water Payment Solutions

TIGO Tanzania and Zanzibar Water Authority (Zawa) have partnered to provide payment solutions for customers using Tigo Pesa to pay their water bills.

The telecoms company's chief officer for Mobile Financial Services Angelica Pesha said the venture was in line with the company's strategy to make people's lives easy by ensuring they adopt the solution through deploying reliable payment solutions revolving around Tigo Pesa to offer easy access to services and products.

"Our partnership with Zawa is another milestone in ensuring customers are able to pay their water bills at their convenience," said Ms Pesha.

"We are committed to improving people's lives through Tigo Pesa platform to enable people to simply fulfill their daily needs."

She said with the payment solution, customers could now rest assured of water services since Tigo Pesa was in their mobile phones.

Zawa Director-General Mussa Ramadhan commended Tigo for the step taken to ensure Zanzibar residents paid their bills with ease towards improving service delivery to customers while ensuring efficiency in bill collection.

"Our mission is to develop and provide potable, adequate and affordable water supply services to our customers. So, with Tigo Pesa it will increase efficiency and speed up bill collection, while reducing the burden of unnecessary movements since all can be done with your mobile phone," he said.

The solution will speed up efficiency and increase its capacity in service provision, including the improvement of water infrastructure and widening its coverage within the Isles.