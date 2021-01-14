Tanzania: Tigo, ZAWA Partner to Introduce Water Payment Solutions

14 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TIGO Tanzania and Zanzibar Water Authority (Zawa) have partnered to provide payment solutions for customers using Tigo Pesa to pay their water bills.

The telecoms company's chief officer for Mobile Financial Services Angelica Pesha said the venture was in line with the company's strategy to make people's lives easy by ensuring they adopt the solution through deploying reliable payment solutions revolving around Tigo Pesa to offer easy access to services and products.

"Our partnership with Zawa is another milestone in ensuring customers are able to pay their water bills at their convenience," said Ms Pesha.

"We are committed to improving people's lives through Tigo Pesa platform to enable people to simply fulfill their daily needs."

She said with the payment solution, customers could now rest assured of water services since Tigo Pesa was in their mobile phones.

Zawa Director-General Mussa Ramadhan commended Tigo for the step taken to ensure Zanzibar residents paid their bills with ease towards improving service delivery to customers while ensuring efficiency in bill collection.

"Our mission is to develop and provide potable, adequate and affordable water supply services to our customers. So, with Tigo Pesa it will increase efficiency and speed up bill collection, while reducing the burden of unnecessary movements since all can be done with your mobile phone," he said.

The solution will speed up efficiency and increase its capacity in service provision, including the improvement of water infrastructure and widening its coverage within the Isles.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.