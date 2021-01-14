Uganda: Nantaba Quits MP Race On Election Eve After Supporters Arrested

14 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Fred Muzaale

Fracas ensued Wednesday night when security intercepted 15 mini buses (coasters) ferrying what Ms Ida Nantaba one of the candidates vying for the Kayunga District woman MP seat said were her agents during elections.

Ms Nantaba later said she had quit the race citing the arrest of her agents.

"I have quit the race and I have petitioned the EC to halt District Woman MP elections in Kayunga until such issues are sorted," Ms Nantaba said at her home during a press conference.

Kayunga DPC Joshua Kananura said they were tipped that Ms Nantaba, the incumbent district Woman MP was ferrying supporters from Kampala to Kayunga.

He explained that they mounted road blocks on all roads to Kayunga, and at 11.30pm, coasters carrying about 40 people each, were intercepted at Ntooke village, along Kayunga-Mukono Highway.

Independent candidate- Ms Nantaba who was closely following the motorcade said they were her polling agents from Kampala since she didn't "trust those from Kayunga."

She labored in vain to have the vehicles left to proceed as DPC Kananura claimed the strangers were being ferried to the district to destabilize elections.

"We received intelligence information that Ms Nantaba was carrying voters in the wee hours and we had to stop them. It was past curfew time," he said.

After failing to secure release of the agents, Ms Nantaba accused security operatives of being biased and trying to rig for her opponents.

At around 8a January 14, the DPC allowed the vehicles to be driven to Nantaba's home in Ndeeba village,Kayunga sub-county, where the former state ICT minister said she had quit the race.

She asked agents to drive back to Kampala.

Kayunga district returning officer Mr Rashid Musinguzi told Daily Monitor that Ms Nantaba had verbally talked about quitting but should have done it in writing.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Israeli Mining Tycoon Steinmetz in Swiss Trial Over Guinea Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.