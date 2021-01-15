Kenya: Painful January for Motorists As Fuel Prices Increase

14 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced higher prices for the next 30 days starting Friday.

In a press release, EPRA said the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will increase by Sh0.17, Sh4.57 and Sh3.56 per litre respectively in the new pump price review.

The new fuel prices will be in effect from Friday, January 15 at midnight until February 14, meaning motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets this month to fuel their vehicles.

EPRA said it considered the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, and that occasioned the increase in Nairobi of the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices.

In the previous pump price review, super petrol retailed at Sh106.82, Diesel at Sh91.82 and Kerosene Sh83.56 in Nairobi.

"The changes in January's prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 1.51 % from the US $ 318.71 per cubic metre in November 2020 to the US $ 323.52 per cubic metre in December 2020," said EPRA.

Maximum pump prices in Mombasa will be Sh104.60, Sh94.01 and Sh84.75 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

In Nakuru, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will cost Sh106.69, Sh96.31 and Sh87.08 respectively.

In Eldoret, maximum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene were set at Sh107.62, Sh97.23 and Sh88 respectively.

And in Kisumu, the pump prices will be set at Sh107.61, Sh97.23 and Sh87.99 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

According to EPRA, the prices are inclusive of the eight percent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with provisions of the Finance Act.

