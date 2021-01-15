Nigeria: We Received Over 580,000 Covid-19 Related Phone Calls in Nine Months - NCDC

Nigeria Health Watch
14 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Thursday, said it received over 580,000 COVID-19 related phone calls between March and December, 2020.

The Centre, whose mandate include "leading the preparedness, detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks and public health emergencies" disclosed this in a statement, titled: 'NCDC Announces 6232 as Short Code for Public Enquiries'

The health agency described the quick code as a strategic tool for its surveillance and risk communications activities.

Unveiled in partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the short code requires no charges, and it enables Nigerians have access verified information on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

NCDC's Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, was quoted as saying, "Between March and December 2020, the NCDC Connect Centre received over

580,000 COVID-19 related phone calls.

"The short code number '6232' will be used alongside the existing toll free number - '0800 9700 0010', with a gradual phase-out of the existing toll free number.

"The NCDC remains strongly committed to work with relevant government institutions and partners to protect the health of Nigerians."

According to the statement, the short code can also be used to obtain verified information on other infectious diseases

"We urge the public to use the short code responsibly, in accessing verified information on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.