Namibia: Fisheries Ministry Denies New Rights Holders' List

THE Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources on Thursday denied that a list of new entrants to the fishing industry has been released.

Ministry spokesperson Rauna Kalola said nothing has been communicated from the office of the minister, adding that the rights allocation process is yet to be concluded.

"I am not aware that such information was shared with anyone apart from the minister's office . . . I cannot confirm that that is the true list," Kalola said.

She did however confirm that new rights holders would be announced in February.

According to the list seen by The Namibian, 12 joint venture companies comprising five individual companies would receive rights for hake.

The majority of these companies are from Windhoek.

The list further shows that 10 joint ventures would receive fishing rights for horse mackerel, while monk rights would be given to five individual companies.

Large pelagic rights will go to six companies and seven individual rights holders.

Seven companies would receive line fishing rights.

The allocation of fishing rights is already questioned as some individuals have received more than one right under different companies.

Some 5 176 applications for rights were submitted in 2018.

The minister at the time said only 185 fishing rights would be awarded to 104 new applicants and 81 previous rights holders.

The list allocates rock lobster to 15 individual companies, crab to five, and seal harvesting rights to four new entrants.

According to the list, joint venture companies for guano and seaweed are still to be submitted.