Tanzania: All the Best Stars, CHAN Mission Is Assailable

15 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ONLY seriousness, team work and extra use of skills can guarantee Taifa Stars to perform well in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals kicking off tomorrow in Cameroon.

We wish our envoys good luck in their all three group D matches against Zambia, Namibia and Guinea as the good performance against them will bring them to the event's quarterfinal stage.

The team under tutelage of Etienne Ndayiragije will open their CHAN mission campaign in Cameroon on January 19th by laying Zambia and later Namibia and Guinea.

In-depth analysis of the strength or weaknesses of our opponents can't help us achieve success, Taifa Stars coach and players must bank on self- preparedness that helps a team to face and beat any opponent.

It is crystal clear that most teams that succeed must have had ample preparations and in most cases it has paid off.

It is very possible to see Taifa Stars advance beyond the group stage from what the players displayed in their last build up friendly against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Tuesday.

We hope presence of many players from our Premier League teams has helped to create a good squad that can cope with in group D teams whose football standard is almost the same with Tanzania.

While in Cameroon we would like to urge players to have confidence, fighting spirit and a team-work in all their assignments.

We would again insist the player engaged in this season to work hard for their nation as the success they get there will benefit their nation and themselves as individuals since football today is a profession and entertaining source of income.

We would like also to congratulate all who steered the journey to CHAN Finals as the team's qualification opened the doors for the national Under-17 and Under-20, all helped to make 2020 a banner year.

We end up by commending the government and the football governing body (TFF) for commitment to support the national team and all teams on international missions as the country's envoys.

Delighted and very hopeful to see our team performing well in Cameroon we would like to ask all Tanzanians to support the team and the entire CHAN mission since the success of the team is the country's success too.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.