Tanzania: Ngara Council Tax Collection Up to Over 1bn/-

15 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Bukoba

NGARA District Council has increased revenue collection from 760m/- recorded in 2016 to 1.5bn/- in 2018.

According to Ngara District Executive Director (DED) Aidan Bahama, in a four-year period (2016-2020) revenue collection increased from 760m/- recorded in 2016, which increased to 940m/- in 2017 and 1.5bn/- in 2018.

He cited concerted effort taken to include the construction of a parking area at Benaco Village which enabled the council to collect about 500m/- each month.

He also said road blocks and surveillance along border villages increased revenue collection.

Meanwhile, councils in Kagera Region collected 21,701,619,089/- in the 2019/20 fiscal year, equivalent of 98 per cent of the target, according to Assistant Administrative Secretary (Planning and Coordination) Nesfory Bwana.

He explained that in the 2019/20 fiscal year that ended on June 30 last year the target was to collect 22,065,449,000/-.

Muleba District Council topped the list after collecting 4,659,598,888/-, equivalent to 127 per cent of the targeted 3,662,782,000/-.

Missenyi District Council collected 2,815,226,695/- (114 per cent), while the target was set at 2,467,613,000/-.

Ngara Council recorded 110 per cent of the target after collecting 2,791,511,564/- as the target was to collect 2,538,036,000/-.

Mr Bwana further said that Kyerwa Council recorded 99 per cent of the target after collecting 3,276,682,068/- compared to the target of 3,308,708,000/-.

Karagwe Council collected 2,215,252,167/-, equivalent to 96 per cent of the target of 2,306,564,000/-.

Bukoba District Council recorded 95 per cent of the target after collecting 1,464,720,461/-, while the target was to collect 1,548,700,000/-.

Bukoba Municipal Council collected 2,532,512,083/, equivalent to 76 per cent of the targeted 3,328,125,000/-.

Biharamulo Council, on the other hand, collected 1,946,115,163/-, equivalent to 67 per cent of the target to collect 2,904,921,000/-.

