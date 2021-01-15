Tanzania: RC Mara Commends Ministry of Water for Disciplinary Measures

15 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Musoma

MARA Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima has welcomed disciplinary actions taken by Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso against officials, who fail to supervise the implementation of water projects.

"The sector of water cannot go without actions that you are currently taking. What you are doing is a good job and God will stand with you for the job you are doing to provide Tanzanian with reliable water services," Mr Malima said to Mr Aweso in Musoma recently.

Mr Aweso was in Mara Region for a three-day tour to inspect the implementation of multimillion water projects in the region.

The minister directed the immediate suspension of two managers of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Ruwasa) allegedly for failing to supervise the implementation of rural water projects in various parts of the region.

Those suspended are Mara Regional Ruwasa Manager Saidick Chakka and Tarime District Ruwasa Manager Marwa Murusa.

Mr Aweso also directed the arrest of Mr Emmanuel Masanja for allegedly sabotaging water projects in Rorya District.

Mr Malima said there should be no mercy on officials who were not serious with water projects, describing water as a precious resource that should be enjoyed by all.

"I have been here (in Mara Region) as RC and I have heard of many complaints about water problems. What has been disturbing me is that many projects do not provide water, but this does not worry Ruwasa officials," the RC added.

The regional boss said water was life and helped to make people stay healthy by preventing water borne-diseases.

Mr Malima said further measures would be taken against officials who would frustrate government efforts to improve water services in the region.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

More From: Daily News

