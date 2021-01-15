Zimbabwean Musician Jah Prayzah's Porovhoka Reaches 1m Views

Jah Prayzah/Instagram
Jah Prayzah's Porovhoka reaches 1m views.
15 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Local contemporary musician, Jah Prayzah's 'meaningless' Porovhoka music video has surpassed one million YouTube views only a month after its release.

The visuals which are his latest offering and are currently standing at Number One on YouTube trending, were released in mid-December last year just in time for the festivities.

On release, over 2 000 music lovers had tuned into the song's premiere on YouTube and within 24 hours it had bagged over 100 000 views.

The most sought after award winning videographer, Vusa 'Blaqs' Hlatswayo directed the sterling visual masterpiece and Young DLC composed the track.

The track's title coined by Jah Prayzah himself loosely translates to 'don't provoke me'.

An ecstatic Jah Prayzah shared the news with his fans on social media.

"4 weeks and 48 hours later, ONE MILLION VIEWS and still number one trending. Team JP you are special always," he wrote.

His legion of fans has since taken to social media by storm with the Porovhoka challenge.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.