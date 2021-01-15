Uganda: MP Vote Suspended Over Mixed Candidates Photos

15 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

The voting for directly-elected Member of Parliament for Mwenge North constituency in Kyenjojo District was suspended yesterday after electoral officials and agents discovered that the photographs of two of the candidates had been swapped on the ballot paper.

The image of the former area legislator David Muhumuza, running in the current poll on the ticket of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), was exchanged with that of his opponent and incumbent MP Lawrence Akuguzibwe (Ind).

Electoral Commission (EC) officials did not explain how the error happened when its team flew to pre-inspect and certify the ballot papers for the presidential and all other elections, including parliamentary vote.

Other candidates in the Mwenge North race are National Unity Platform's Innocent Natukunda and Mulimbanyi Puritazi (Ind).

In Bunyagabu District, voters appeared to defy EC guidelines and remained at polling stations in Green Belt Kibiito trading centre to witness vote count.

In Bukonzo West constituency, Kasese District, light rain delayed start of vote at polling stations in Rusese Ward in Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council for about half-an-hour.

Heavy rains pounded Bukonzo East constituency, holding particularly the elderly voters in Kinyamasake, Kitsutsu, Katsungiro areas at home. The soaked dirt road became impassable and motorists too were stranded.

At most polling stations in Kasese, voters wore masks but hardly observed social distancing, one of the standard operating procedures EC decreed to prevent spread of Covid-19 during voting.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.