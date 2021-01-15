Uganda: MP Vote Suspended Over Mixed Candidates Photos

The voting for directly-elected Member of Parliament for Mwenge North constituency in Kyenjojo District was suspended yesterday after electoral officials and agents discovered that the photographs of two of the candidates had been swapped on the ballot paper.

The image of the former area legislator David Muhumuza, running in the current poll on the ticket of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), was exchanged with that of his opponent and incumbent MP Lawrence Akuguzibwe (Ind).

Electoral Commission (EC) officials did not explain how the error happened when its team flew to pre-inspect and certify the ballot papers for the presidential and all other elections, including parliamentary vote.

Other candidates in the Mwenge North race are National Unity Platform's Innocent Natukunda and Mulimbanyi Puritazi (Ind).

In Bunyagabu District, voters appeared to defy EC guidelines and remained at polling stations in Green Belt Kibiito trading centre to witness vote count.

In Bukonzo West constituency, Kasese District, light rain delayed start of vote at polling stations in Rusese Ward in Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council for about half-an-hour.

Heavy rains pounded Bukonzo East constituency, holding particularly the elderly voters in Kinyamasake, Kitsutsu, Katsungiro areas at home. The soaked dirt road became impassable and motorists too were stranded.

At most polling stations in Kasese, voters wore masks but hardly observed social distancing, one of the standard operating procedures EC decreed to prevent spread of Covid-19 during voting.