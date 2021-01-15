Nigeria: Yobe Records Improvement in Students Performance in WAEC

15 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe says the state recorded an improvement in students' performance in the 2020 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Buni disclosed this at the presentation of a report on 'Almajiri System of Education and Strategic Plan' in Damaturu on Thursday.

"A total of 12,042 students were registered for WAEC out of which 725 students scored distinctions and credits in all the nine subjects.

"We also have 2,530 students who scored distinctions and credits in five subjects and above including English and Mathematics.

"There were 8,042 others who scored credits with passes in Mathematics while 7,008 scored credits with passes in English," he said.

The governor described the development as unprecedented, very impressive and encouraging.

"It also shows that we are on course and the declaration of emergency on education is worthwhile and paying," he said.

Buni further highlighted improvements in Qur'anic education in the state.

"A total of 3,838 schools comprising boarding, day and satellite or 'Ci-Rani Tsangaya' schools recorded enrolment of 180,371 Almajiri pupils in the state," he said.

Buni reiterated his administration's commitment to do more in the education sector of the state.

"I wish to reassure you that the government will continue to work on measures that will consolidate our drive toward salvaging education to fast track meaningful development in the state," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 29, 2019, the governor declared a state of emergency on basic and secondary education. in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.