Burkina Faso/Nigeria: WAFU-U17 - Lawan Tasks Eaglets to Defeat Burkina Faso

14 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Golden Eaglets to go all out and ensure that they defeat their Burkina Faso counterparts in Friday's semi-final encounter of the ongoing WAFU U-17 championship taking place in Togo.

He urged the team to focus on the record already set by the country in U-17 football both at the world and continental levels.

The senate president noted that Nigeria had become a force to reckon with in football, especially at the U-17 level and that anything short of victory would stain the record already set.

"Going by history, when you talk of the junior team football, Nigeria is one of the best in the world; there is no doubt we are going to defeat Burkina Faso and go ahead to lift the trophy.

"We have set a number of records in all categories of age-grade football - U-17, U-21 and U-23, so, that spirit is still with Nigerian players and this team will not be an exception.

"Let us forget about how the team qualified for the semi-finals. They played fantastic games but were unlucky to win against Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana.

"I hope it will be a different approach against Burkina Faso," Lawan said.

It will be recalled that the Golden Eaglets lost 0-1 to Cote d'Ivoire in their opening Group B match, courtesy of Charles Mezia's 77th-minute strike. They played 1-1 with Ghana in their second encounter after they took the lead through Joseph Arumala.

The Fatai Amoo-tutored boys eventually qualified for the semi-finals after the Ivorian team whipped their Ghanaian counterparts 3-1 in the last group game played at the Stade Municipal, Lome.

The Eaglets must defeat Group A winners Burkina Faso if they are to play in the final, while Cote d'Ivoire must overcome the Niger Republic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.