Nigeria: Disregard Misinformation On Lockdown, Govt Advises Nigerians

15 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government on Thursday urged Nigerians to disregard the news circulating on the social media that it was contemplating another lockdown.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), also Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, made the clarification in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information in his office.

Also read: Delta 2023: It's too early to start political campaigns, Rep. Mutu tells politicians

Mustapha also advised Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus by adhering to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI's) as recommended by PTF.

"The attention of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has been drawn to some misinformation circulating on the social media to the effect that the Federal Government is contemplating another lockdown this weekend.

"The PTF wishes to state categorically that there is no such consideration at any of its meetings, nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the President.

"The PTF frowns at such unpatriotic misinformation which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace," he said in the statement.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.