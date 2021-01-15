Nigeria: 64 Insurgents Killed in Yobe, 4 Nursing Kaduna Mothers Abducted

Kaduna — The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has hinted that troops deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised 64 insurgents and captured weapons in Yobe State in one week.

This is just as troops of Operation Delta Safe arrested two suspects in a wooden boat laden with 1,184 bags of 25 kg Yaraliva Nitrabor Fertiliser suspected to be smuggled in from the Republic of Cameroon.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who disclosed this at the weekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria, added that at least 50 bandits were killed within the North-West theatre of operation during the period under review.

In the North East zone, he said the troops working with other security agencies inflicted heavy casualties on some Boko Haram at Alagarno Village in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

He noted particularly that on 7th January, 2021, the troops came in contact with some Boko Haram elements while conducting clearance operation on their enclaves between Goniri and Gorgi in Gujba and Damaturu local government areas of Yobe and Borno States and neutralised several of them, while 10 gun trucks were recovered.

In Kaduna State, four nursing mothers were among 18 persons reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Mando village in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

In a statement issued by Salisu Haruna, chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), he said the hoodlums wielding AK 47 rifles raided a number of houses, carting away food stuff.

Haruna said security operatives could not prevent the attack despite the proximity to an Air Force Base.

"After relative calm along Birnin-Gwari-Funtua Road after the sustained onslaught by security forces, we regret to inform the general public of an attack at Mando village, a distance of five kilometres from Birnin-Gwari town," he said.