Botswana: Mokgethi Stresses Covid-19 Health Protocols

14 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Mmoniemang Motsamai

Gaborone — Gaborone Bonnington North MP, Ms Anna Mokgethi has urged pupils to avoid contracting coronavirus by adhering to all health protocols.

Addressing the 2021 Form 1 pupils in her constituency, she said adhering to COVID-19 protocols was the only protection measure that could help.

She said it was worrisome that some people still neglected basic rules in place while incidences of new cases were rising every day.

Ms Mokgethi called on the teaching community to continue encouraging and educating pupils on the need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols at all times.

MP Mokgethi's visit will cover schools such as Maikano, Marulamantsi, Bonnington, Moselewapula, Tlogatloga, Kgale Hill, G-West and Sir Seretse Khama junior secondary schools.

She said the new variant of coronavirus was deadly, and that the situation was worsened by the fact that infected people showed no signs of the disease.

She informed Sir Seretse Khama Junior Secondary School pupils and teachers about the limited health resources available, saying they could not cope with the high number of patients who might require ventilators.

Furthermore, Ms Mokgethi warned pupils against Gender Based Violence (GBV), saying they should shun it at all costs because it started at an early age.

Member of the school health coordinator for greater Gaborone, Ms Direpang Segosebe called on pupils to practice good hygiene at all times.

She advised pupils to carry extra masks where possible and to use them as prescribed to avoid contracting the disease.

She urged pupils not to shake hands and to wash their hands regularly with soap and keep social distance.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.