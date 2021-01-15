Botswana: Mokgethi Stresses Covid-19 Health Protocols

Gaborone — Gaborone Bonnington North MP, Ms Anna Mokgethi has urged pupils to avoid contracting coronavirus by adhering to all health protocols.

Addressing the 2021 Form 1 pupils in her constituency, she said adhering to COVID-19 protocols was the only protection measure that could help.

She said it was worrisome that some people still neglected basic rules in place while incidences of new cases were rising every day.

Ms Mokgethi called on the teaching community to continue encouraging and educating pupils on the need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols at all times.

MP Mokgethi's visit will cover schools such as Maikano, Marulamantsi, Bonnington, Moselewapula, Tlogatloga, Kgale Hill, G-West and Sir Seretse Khama junior secondary schools.

She said the new variant of coronavirus was deadly, and that the situation was worsened by the fact that infected people showed no signs of the disease.

She informed Sir Seretse Khama Junior Secondary School pupils and teachers about the limited health resources available, saying they could not cope with the high number of patients who might require ventilators.

Furthermore, Ms Mokgethi warned pupils against Gender Based Violence (GBV), saying they should shun it at all costs because it started at an early age.

Member of the school health coordinator for greater Gaborone, Ms Direpang Segosebe called on pupils to practice good hygiene at all times.

She advised pupils to carry extra masks where possible and to use them as prescribed to avoid contracting the disease.

She urged pupils not to shake hands and to wash their hands regularly with soap and keep social distance.

Source : BOPA