Rwanda: Is Rwanda On Course to Acquire Covid-19 Vaccine By March?

14 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

We are doing everything possible to make the vaccines available. We applied and what remains now is to expedite the process but hopefully, by March they should be here.

VIEW GALLERY 4 Photos

Image Zoom

1 of 4

The new ultra-cold freezers, showcased in Kigali, will be used to store Covid-19 vaccines upon their arrival in the country. / Photos: Courtesy

Image Zoom

2 of 4

Image Zoom

3 of 4

Image Zoom

4 of 4

The Government has purchased five new ultra-cold freezers worth Rwf50 million, which will be used to store Covid-19 vaccines upon their arrival in the country.

The purchase of the fridges, which have the capacity to store vaccines at temperatures of minus 80 degree Celsius, is one of the major steps that have so far been taken in the country's preparation to acquire, receive, store, and supply the vaccines.

According to officials at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the fridges together with other equipment that will be used to transport the vaccines to different parts of the country are located at Masoro in the City of Kigali.

Vaccines expected in March

The development comes only days after the Director-General of RBC, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana appealed to Rwandans to be patient as the vaccines are expected in the country at least by March this year.

Appearing on the national broadcaster on Tuesday, January 12 to provide updates about the Covid-19 pandemic, Nsanzimana said the rising number of cases should encourage people to follow safety guidelines.

UPDATE: #Rwanda has stepped up its preparedness to receive, store and distribute #Covid19 vaccines once they arrive in the country. The government has secured ultra-cold refrigerators that could store the vaccines at temperatures below -80°C. pic.twitter.com/Z8afQCKAWJ

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) January 14, 2021

Nsanzimana appealed to the masses to, in the meantime, give the standard operating procedures, especially, wearing face masks, the attention that they deserve.

"We are doing everything possible to make the vaccines available. We applied and what remains now is to expedite the process but hopefully by March they should be here," he said.

Last month, the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, said that Rwanda has already submitted all the necessary requirements to the COVAX framework, a global initiative that aims to speedily and affordably secure doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for member countries.

He also revealed that the country applied for two types of vaccines- AstraZeneca and Moderna.

About the beneficiaries

Only 20 per cent of Rwanda's population will be vaccinated in the first phase, given the scarcity resources.

Health workers in hospitals, people aged above 65 years, and those with chronic diseases will be priority beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, he said that the country seeks to increase the number to roughly 60 per cent.

"..this doesn't stop us from engaging other countries in order to secure more doses to be able to vaccinate at least 60 per cent of the population," he reiterated.

The vaccine is expected to cost an estimated $15 million but it will be free of charge to all the primary beneficiaries.

As of Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Rwanda had 10,122 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of these, 6,974 while 3,020 were active cases. At least 128 people have succumbed to the virus since its outbreak in March last year.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/Africannash

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.