Zimbabwe: Seedco Moves to Acquire Own ZSE Shares

15 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

LISTED seed manufacturing giant, SeedCo International Limited has offered to buy its own shares from current holders in the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed company.

The decision is in line with its long term strategy of transforming into a continental brand among other reasons.

SCIL's secondary listing in SeedCo Limited (SCL) on the ZSE was terminated last year with shares being subsequently listed on the Victoria Falls Exchange (VFEX) on 26 October 2020.

In a circular to shareholders released Wednesday, SCIL said the rationale for the offer was premised on a strategic response to the changes in the status of its secondary listing in Zimbabwe brought about by policy initiatives introduced by the government.

"It is now thought that transferring only one of the entities, SCIL, to the VFEX trading in US$ while leaving SCL on the ZSE trading in Zim$ will not protect value for shareholders," the circular reads.

"Against this background, SCIL deemed it strategically fit to integrate SCL's operations under SCIL with a view to strengthening the profile of SCIL following its secondary listing's migration from the ZSE to the VFEX."

It is believed the integration of the Zimbabwean operations will make SCIL's profile on the VFEX comparable to its dual listed counterparts whose make-up comprises both international and Zimbabwean operations.

In the company's long-term strategy of being the "African Seed Company", such a realisation will not be achieved with the exclusion of the Zimbabwean operations held through SCL.

Despite the partial unbundling and separate listing of SCIL, the majority shareholding structure of SCIL continues to mirror that of SCL.

In addition, benefits of the proposed acquisition of SCL by SCIL also include the harmonisation of synergies as well as the elimination of duplicated functions and associated costs

Under the primary offer to the shareholders of SCL from the date of receiving acceptances aggregating to 35% of the shareholders of SCL will constitute an acquisition of SCIL of a control block in SCL.

On the secondary offer, SCIL intends to invoke the takeover provisions of the ZSE listing requirements immediately after receiving acceptances in aggregate of 35% of the entire issued share capital of SCL.

SCL shareholders will be notified of the intention to acquire their shares on the same terms as those by which it would have acquired the controlling block.

The last method to be used is the drag along acquisition by which it empowers the right of offer or with 90% to squeeze out minorities.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.