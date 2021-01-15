Libya/Zambia: Zambia Draw With Libya in Latest CHAN Warm-Up

14 January 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

The Zambia side preparing for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) played to a 1-1 draw with fellow finalists Libya in their warm-up clash before the competition gets under way on Saturday.

The match was played next door to the Japoma Stadium in Douala and saw Zambia lead until late in the game when they were pegged back by the 2014 champions.

After a goalless first half that was largely dominated by Zambia, they took the lead after 75 minutes when Paul Katema netted with a low shot.

They might have extended that advantage before Libya equalised with a minute remaining, a disappointing end for coach Micho Sredojevic's side.

It is the latest friendly for Zambia, having also played Niger (3-3), Uganda (0-2) and Cameroon (2-0) in friendly games ahead of the competition.

Zambia is in Group D alongside Tanzania, Guinea and Namibia.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

