South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Fake News Regarding Water Levels in Orange River System

paffy/Flickr
The Orange River in South Africa (file photo).
14 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The acting Provincial Head of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Northern Cape, Mr Kobus Streuders, says "the DWS is aware of fake news doing the rounds on social media regarding water levels in the Orange River system, in particular at the Upington Bridge and Keimoes area. Take note that the photographs and videos purported to be the current water levels are fake and were taken during the floods of 2011". Streuders further explained that "the correct readings at the Upington gauging station is currently 3.465 metres and 4metres for Keimoes respectively.

Note: The National Department of Communication and Digital Technologies have published regulations to address the spread of fake news. Peddling fake news is an offense punishable by law and perpetrators could face possible jail time, a fine or both.

The Department of Water and Sanitations' (DWS) Weekly State of Reservoirs Report issued on 11 January 2021 indicates that the Northern Cape's average water storage level is at 98.9% with the Orange River at 87.1% and the Vaal at Douglas Weir 140.24% full - unverified data.

The Douglas Storage Weir in the Vaal River has a storage capacity of 16 245 million m3 and is currently at 21 730million million m3 or 133.8%. Boegoeberg Dam in the Orange River is at 22 650 million m3 or 109.9%, Spitskop Dam in the Harts River is at 61 684 million m3 or 106.7% and the Vaalharts Weir is at 75.6%. The Karee Dam is the only water storage dam in the Northern Cape and it is at 48.6% storage capacity.

The Northern Cape has balancing dams, not storage dams. The difference being that storage dams' primary purpose is for long term water storage, while balancing dams are designed to act as multipurpose facilities by diverting water into canals, pipelines or act as pumping stations. Therefore, availability in the Northern Cape fluctuates and varies from week to week.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.