South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Reports On State of Marking Centres

press release

Provincial Executive Council considers report on the state of marking centres in Kwazulu-Natal

The KwaZulu Natal Executive Council held a special sitting yesterday to consider a report on the state of marking centres in the province.

The report was tabled following the visit by Premier Sihle Zikalala and MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu yesterday to the Umlazi Comptech Marking centre.

The Executive Council (EXCO) expressed satisfaction that the province is prepared for the challenging task of finalising the marking which is scheduled to end on 23 January 2021. The province has employed 8730 markers to mark the 30million scripts written by the 239 000 learners who sat for the 2020 final examinations. The markers arrived at marking centres on 06 January 2021 and marking commenced on 07 January 2021.

Based on this comprehensive report, EXCO is satisfied with the level of organisation, professionalism, security and cleanliness at all marking centres in the province. Exco is also encouraged by the active and continued participation of the Portfolio Committee for Education and representatives of labour in monitoring the marking centres. In this regard, provincial government wishes to assure stakeholders that marking is being conducted strictly in line with Covid-19 Protocols.

Exco is pleased to learn that all 30 marking centres in the province comply with Covid-19 protocols. This can be seen in the reduced number of available beds in boarding facilities and reduction of number per class to allow for social distancing. Each person on site is given their own sanitiser. In addition, water and soap is readily available for hand washing, drinking and ablutions.

On 08 January 2021 MEC Mshengu visited Haythorne Secondary School in Woodlands, Pietermaritzburg. MEC Mshengu addressed the markers' complaints surrounding meals and dormitories. These matters have since been resolved.

On Tuesday 12 January, Premier Zikalala accompanied by MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu visited Umlazi CompTech. This marking centre is the largest in the province and unsurprisingly has no challenges reported so far.

Sadly, two markers have passed away in other parts of the province. The report indicated that on 8 January, one marker who was assigned to Estcourt High School had passed on. It later transpired that the marker had arrived at the centre already with an infection.

On 11 January, four days after commencement of marking, another marker passed away. The marker who was based at Inanda Seminary School marking centre reported shortness of breath and an ambulance was called. The marker later passed away.

Exco is deeply saddened by this occurrence and sends heartfelt condolences to their families, colleagues and the entire education fraternity for the loss of these markers.

EXCO wishes to assure all markers that that all contacts linked to these two markers have been isolated and tested. All markers at the affected centres were tested and the specific marking venues where the markers worked have been decontaminated. Marking centres are being deep-cleaned daily until the end of the marking process.

Exco wishes to express its gratitude to the markers for their hard work under the current conditions as defined by the so-called New Normal and the Second Wave of Covid-19 infections. The past year has been one of the most challenging, anxiety-ridden, full of fear and uncertainty.

Exco pays tribute to the markers most of whom are educators, for their gallant role in the frontline and for being prepared to confront danger in order to educate the children of our province.

In conclusion Exco has no doubt that the province will attain a higher overall percentage pass even as the country was for most of the year confronted with the Corona Virus and wishes all learners well.