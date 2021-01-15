South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 18,503 More Cases of Covid-19

14 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 296 806.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, we report 712 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 97, Free State 21, Gauteng 114, Kwa-Zulu Natal 232, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 10, North West 50, Northern Cape 15 and West- ern Cape 162 which brings the total to 35 852 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients

Our recoveries now stand at 1 049 740, representing a recovery rate of 80,9%.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.