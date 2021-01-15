South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 18,503 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 296 806.

Regrettably, we report 712 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 97, Free State 21, Gauteng 114, Kwa-Zulu Natal 232, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 10, North West 50, Northern Cape 15 and West- ern Cape 162 which brings the total to 35 852 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients

Our recoveries now stand at 1 049 740, representing a recovery rate of 80,9%.