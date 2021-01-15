Zimbabwe: Self-Styled Prophet Rapes 16-Year-Old Mother

15 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Binga — Police here have arrested a self-proclaimed prophet for rape after he allegedly waylaid a 16-year-old female in a field and had sexual intercourse with her on the pretext that he wanted to cure her daughter from an undisclosed ailment.

The complainant from Maacha village under Chief Sikalenge in Binga had approached Future Muchimba (32) because her child was unwell.

Muchimba is a known faith healer in the area.

However, on 01 January this year, Muchimba instructed the complainant to bring him guava and mango tree leaves at the field where he later raped her and disappeared.

Muchimba was not asked to plead to rape when he appeared before Binga magistrate Urgent Vundla.

He was remanded in custody to this Friday for routine remand.

Prosecutor, Quiet Mpofu said Muchimba raped the victim around 10 am in a field.

"On January 01, the complainant went to the accused person at around 7 am to consult as her baby was not feeling well. The complainant was told to bring guava and mango tree leaves to the accused person's field to prepare a concoction. On the same day around 10 am the complainant returned with the said leaves which she handed over to Muchimba," the prosecutor said.

Muchimba allegedly immediately grabbed the complainant by the hand and pushed her to the ground.

The complainant screamed for help, but there was no-one to rescue her and he raped her once without protection.

Muchimba walked away from the scene after committing the offence.

The complainant went home and narrated what had happened to her father who accompanied her to Binga Police Station to file a report.

Police followed up and arrested Muchimba while the victim was referred to Binga District Hospital for medical examination.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.