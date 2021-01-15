Nigeria: Covid-19 - Govt Limits Class Sizes, Hostel Occupancy - Bans Assemblies, As January 18 Resumption Date Stands

The Federal Government, on Thursday, puts limitations to class sizes, hostel occupancy and asked the schools to ensure the compulsory wearing of face masks by all students, teachers and workers, as well ensure temperature checks and put hand washing facilities in strategic locations in all schools, as resumption date stands.

The government has also asked the school authorities to ensure a constant supply of water and sanitisers, and make available functional health clinics with facilities for isolation and transportation of suspected cases to medical facilities.

In a statement by the Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Education, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the conditions.

He stated that, the decision to maintain the resumption date in the aftermath of "extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including state governors, commissioners of education, proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students."

Adamu told parents and the respective institutions to ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

"Sequel to the hint given during the press briefing on January 12, 2021, for the review of the proposed resumption date of January 18, 2021, the Federal Ministry of Education has undertaken a comprehensive appraisal of the situation.

"After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including state governors, commissioners of education, proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of January 18 should remain, while parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

"These measures, which are to ensure the safe reopening of schools for academic activities, will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance."

When asked how the government intends to curtail further spread of the virus with the planned resumption, Adamu stated that school authorities would be asked to ensure strict compliance with existing and fresh guidelines that would be released.

He added, "We shall be warning stakeholders, particularly school authorities to ensure strict compliance with protocols.

"For instance, we will have no choice than to enforce compulsory use of face masks by teachers and students.

"We will also make it clear that we shall be reviewing the situation from time to time after the resumption with a view to taking necessary decisions."

Vanguard News Nigeria