South Africa: North West On Ratlou Local Municipality Being Placed Under Administration

14 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Ratlou local municipality in the North West province has officially been placed under administration in terms of Section 139 (1) (b) of the Constitution with effect from today until after the local government elections.

An intervention team has been appointed led by the Administrator and comprised of a technical, finance, governance and administration experts whose key deliverables will include: improving governance and administration, improve audit outcomes, infrastructure planning and implementation, legislative compliance as well as ensure that the administration is stable.

The municipality was under administration from July 2019 to June 2020 and the intervention was met with resistance from community, officials and councillors. There was a constant interruption of the work of the intervention team as a result of intermittent closure of offices. Although the intervention has been effective, the municipality continues to experience challenges relating to service delivery.

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mmoloki Cwaile said the municipality has not been able to spend its Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), has a high vacancy rate of senior managers, council and committees are not functional.

He said the municipality has not been able to implement a post-audit action plan despite the fact that the municipality received a disclaimer audit opinion in 2018/2019.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.