South Africa: North West On Ratlou Local Municipality Being Placed Under Administration

press release

Ratlou local municipality in the North West province has officially been placed under administration in terms of Section 139 (1) (b) of the Constitution with effect from today until after the local government elections.

An intervention team has been appointed led by the Administrator and comprised of a technical, finance, governance and administration experts whose key deliverables will include: improving governance and administration, improve audit outcomes, infrastructure planning and implementation, legislative compliance as well as ensure that the administration is stable.

The municipality was under administration from July 2019 to June 2020 and the intervention was met with resistance from community, officials and councillors. There was a constant interruption of the work of the intervention team as a result of intermittent closure of offices. Although the intervention has been effective, the municipality continues to experience challenges relating to service delivery.

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mmoloki Cwaile said the municipality has not been able to spend its Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), has a high vacancy rate of senior managers, council and committees are not functional.

He said the municipality has not been able to implement a post-audit action plan despite the fact that the municipality received a disclaimer audit opinion in 2018/2019.