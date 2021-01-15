South Africa: MEC Mmoloki Cwaile On Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality Court Order

14 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mmoloki Cwaile has welcomed Tuesday's decision by the North West High court to grant Kgetlengrivier local municipality to appoint an implementing agency to operate and manage the provision of water and sanitation services by end of the month.

A discussion between the municipality, representatives of the Kgetlengrivier Concerned Citizens and the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs was held to ensure an amicable settlement agreement, same was reached and subsequently made a court order.

"We appreciate the fact that the matter has been resolved amicably. We will continue to support the municipality by deploying senior officials in order to give effect to Section 154 of the Constitution which directs both national and provincial governments to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their affairs. We will move with the necessary speed to consolidate our efforts to assist the municipality through intergovernmental relations", said MEC Cwaile.

The municipality has appointed Magalies Water for operation and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants for a period of three years.

