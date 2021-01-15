South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements Erects Emergency Structures for Masiphumelele Fire Victims

press release

Erection of emergency structures for Masiphumelele fire victims underway

I'm pleased to note that since yesterday, the delivery and erection of emergency structures for Masiphumelele residents who were affected by the devastating fire in December has commenced in earnest.

Since the disaster declaration for the area, the three spheres of government have been working profusely to assist the residents. As the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements, we've committed R 32 million to this process and with the assistance of our implementing partner, the City of Cape Town (CoCT), they've ensured that the site is cleared of all debris, basic infrastructure is prepared and access to water and sanitation facilities have also been provided.

As of Wednesday, 40 emergency structures have been established. After the initial erection and handover of 10 structures on Sunday, there were delays due to attempts from some individuals and groups to illegally invade the land where these structures are being erected and due to some community members making certain demands, which includes the transferral of the R 32 million to them.

Families will be accommodated on part of the affected site and on the local sports field, and it is envisaged that all affected residents should be in the emergency accommodation by 22 February. The CoCT, barring any further delays, has also committed to accelerate the delivery and erection of the units.

I'd like to thank those community leaders and members who have been assisting us in ensuring that the process to deliver and erect these units is running smoothly. I call on those community members who is seeking to derail this process, to work with us, as it is their own neighbours who are in desperate and urgent need of this shelter.