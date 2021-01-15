Angola: Minister Foresees Completion of Sanatorium Hospital Works By July

Luanda — Construction works of Sanatorium Hospital in Luanda may end in July this year, said Thursday the Angolan Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, who foresees the re-opening of infrastructure by the year-end.

Some heavy equipment may start arriving in the country in March, and should be assembled between June and November, she told the press at the end of her visit to the hospital's works.

Sílvia Lutucuta said that in the same period (June - November) the process of training staff will be carried, to ensure a decent service as of December.

The new Sanatorium Hospital will have the capacity to accommodate 180 patients, with some of these patients having already begun to be transferred to the new facilities.

"Two hospital ships with a capacity for 180 beds, a laboratory, an X-ray area, part of the cafeteria have been built. We also have a kitchen and laundry on the same perimeter," said Sílvia Lutucuta, who ensured the end of this gradual transfer process by the end of January.

In addition to Sanatorium of Luanda, the minister visited the Orthopedics and Polyvalent Rehabilitation Center of Viana, Dr. António Agostinho Neto, where 28 technicians receive training on the production of prostheses.

The official also explained that there are reagents in the country for the diagnosis of the new strain of the Covid-19 virus.

