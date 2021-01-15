Angola: Minister Foresees Completion of Sanatorium Hospital Works By July

14 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Construction works of Sanatorium Hospital in Luanda may end in July this year, said Thursday the Angolan Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, who foresees the re-opening of infrastructure by the year-end.

Some heavy equipment may start arriving in the country in March, and should be assembled between June and November, she told the press at the end of her visit to the hospital's works.

Sílvia Lutucuta said that in the same period (June - November) the process of training staff will be carried, to ensure a decent service as of December.

The new Sanatorium Hospital will have the capacity to accommodate 180 patients, with some of these patients having already begun to be transferred to the new facilities.

"Two hospital ships with a capacity for 180 beds, a laboratory, an X-ray area, part of the cafeteria have been built. We also have a kitchen and laundry on the same perimeter," said Sílvia Lutucuta, who ensured the end of this gradual transfer process by the end of January.

In addition to Sanatorium of Luanda, the minister visited the Orthopedics and Polyvalent Rehabilitation Center of Viana, Dr. António Agostinho Neto, where 28 technicians receive training on the production of prostheses.

The official also explained that there are reagents in the country for the diagnosis of the new strain of the Covid-19 virus.

Some heavy equipment may start arriving in the country in March, and should be assembled between June and November, she told the press at the end of her visit to the hospital's works.

Sílvia Lutucuta said that in the same period (June - November) the process of training staff will be carried, to ensure a decent service as of December.

The new Sanatorium Hospital will have the capacity to accommodate 180 patients, with some of these patients having already begun to be transferred to the new facilities.

"Two hospital ships with a capacity for 180 beds, a laboratory, an X-ray area, part of the cafeteria have been built. We also have a kitchen and laundry on the same perimeter," said Sílvia Lutucuta, who ensured the end of this gradual transfer process by the end of January.

In addition to Sanatorium of Luanda, the minister visited the Orthopedics and Polyvalent Rehabilitation Center of Viana, Dr. António Agostinho Neto, where 28 technicians receive training on the production of prostheses.

The official also explained that there are reagents in the country for the diagnosis of the new strain of the Covid-19 virus.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.