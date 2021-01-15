Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Fatalities and Infections Up in Kef

15 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A one more COVID-19 fatality and 37 further infections were reported in the Kef governorate, according to the Local Health Directorate in Kef.

As such, the region's death toll and infection count have hit 134 and 4,230, respectively.

Among these patients, 31 are currently in the region's hospitals, including 10 in intensive care units, Head of the Health programmes in Kef Abdelbaki Jomni said.

3,913 recoveries have been reported in Kef, against 317 active virus-carriers, he told TAP.

