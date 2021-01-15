Nigeria: Fake Covid-19 Vaccines in Circulation, NAFDAC Warns

15 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

Cautions against use of vaccines without Agency's approval

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Friday warned that the agency has not approved any vaccines or receive any application from Covid Vaccine manufacturers yet.

The Agency also alerted the public of the circulation of fake vaccines in the country, cautioning against the use of any vaccines without the agency's approval.

Disclosing these during a virtual press conference, the Director-General of the Agency, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, said "Covid-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse events must be well monitored, therefore, if NAFDAC does not approve, the public should not use."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.