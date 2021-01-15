Nigeria: Fake Covid-19 Vaccines in Circulation, NAFDAC Warns

Cautions against use of vaccines without Agency's approval

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Friday warned that the agency has not approved any vaccines or receive any application from Covid Vaccine manufacturers yet.

The Agency also alerted the public of the circulation of fake vaccines in the country, cautioning against the use of any vaccines without the agency's approval.

Disclosing these during a virtual press conference, the Director-General of the Agency, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, said "Covid-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse events must be well monitored, therefore, if NAFDAC does not approve, the public should not use."

Vanguard News Nigeria