Africa: FIFA President Infantino Arrives in Cameroon for CHAN Opener

15 January 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrived in Yaounde on Friday morning ahead of start of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), Cameroon 2020.

Interim CAF President Constant Omari met Infantino on arrival at the Nsimalem International Airport ahead of Saturday's start of the tournament for home-based players in Africa.

Omari was accompanied by Cameroon Football Federation President Seydou Mbombo Njoya and Africa football legend Samuel Eto'o as they met Infantino on his first visit to the Central African country.

Infantino is expected to attend Friday's CAF Executive Committee meeting before witnessing the event to crown Issa Hayatou as the honorary President of CAF.

The FIFA President will be present at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde for the opening CHAN match between Cameroon and Zimbabwe.

