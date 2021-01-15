Nigeria: UNN Releases Resumption Date

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, on Friday, said the academic activities for the remaining 2019/2020 session would commence on the 18th of this month for the postgraduate students, while the undergraduates are to resume on Monday, the 25th of this month.

This was the fallout of the 404th emergency meeting of the Senate of the University held on Tuesday, this week, according to the statement made available on the institution's official website by the Registrar, Dr. Chris Igbokwe, on Friday.

The Senate equally said that all the coronavirus safety protocols as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, must be strictly observed by both the staff and students of the institution, adding that students must wear face masks and have personal hand sanitizers before gaining entry into hostels, classrooms and offices.

The information also disclosed that students would make use of ICT tools such as mails, WhatsApp, text messages and phone calls in learning to avoid overcrowding.

Part of the statement also reads "Students are expected to utilize the handwashing materials provided in designated places in the University to wash their hands properly as they gain entry and depart various places.

"Students must comply with social distancing rules.

"Students are advised to strictly observe hostel rules to avoid overcrowding in the hostels.

"Students are to use ICT tools such as official emails, WhatsApp, text messages and phone calls to avoid overcrowding.

"Infrared thermometers will be provided to check the temperature of students before entry into hostels and lecture halls. Students with temperature above tolerable levels or exhibit other symptoms of coronavirus will be referred to the University's medical facilities."

Vanguard News Nigeria