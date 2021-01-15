Nigeria: Kebbi Govt Approves N2.4bn for Constituency Projects

15 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Kebbi State Government says it has approved the release of N2.4 billion for various constituency projects in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, said this while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He said, "The projects are to be executed under various ministries, departments and agencies in fulfilment of the policy thrust of the incumbent administration in the provision of dividends of democracy to the people."

Kangiwa explained that Gov. Atiku Bagudu had mandated members of the State House of Assembly to identify important projects in their constituencies for submission to appropriate ministries for his approval.

"As for the Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, we will execute projects worth N732. 6 million in the provision of water and electricity in the state.

"Out of the amount for the ministry, new water projects and renovation of existing water facilities will consume N494.6 million, including procurement of new transformers, while rehabilitation of existing ones will attract N234 million," he said.

Kangiwa added that N4 million had been earmarked for the renovation of earth dams in the state.

The commissioner called on the people of the state to work closely with their representatives at the state house of assembly in order to identify areas of priorities for the betterment of their communities. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Tech Hubs in Africa a Strong Alternative to Universities - Study

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.