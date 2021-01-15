Nigeria: LASU Shuts Hostels As 3 Students Test Positive for Covid-19

15 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Three students of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, have tested positive for COVID-19, compelling closure of all hostels in the college.

Mr Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Lagos State University (LASU), made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Adekoya said that roommates and associates of the three students would be tested for the virus.

"The college has already isolated the three students and commenced contact tracing.

"The hostel facilities were immediately closed for decontamination.

"All students of the college have been advised to proceed home to self-isolate for the next 14 days from where their health status will be monitored by the college through phone calls," Adekoya said.

According to the official, students who show COVID-19 symptoms at home should contact the college through dedicated lines for assistance and treatment.

"The college is also providing psychological support for the three students who tested positive and their roommates.

"Parents, guardians and the general public are assured that the safety of all staff and students is a top priority," he said.

Adekoya said that LASU management would continue to enforce compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to ensure safety of all those in the university's campuses.

"Management enjoins all students, staff and the general public to take personal responsibility and continue to observe COVID-19 guidelines as the virus is real and deadly," he said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.