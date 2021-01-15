Nigeria: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Lay Wreaths to Mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day

15 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top government officials on Friday laid wreaths at the National Arcade, Abuja as part of activities to mark this year's Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Buhari, who arrived the Arcade at about 10.05am had earlier inspected a guard of honour mounted by combined Army, Navy and Air Force personnel before laying the wreath at 10.28am.

Vice President Osinbajo was next to lay the wreath after Buhari followed jointly by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Mohammed.

The President later signed the Remembrance Anniversary in the company of Osinbajo, the leadership of the National Assembly and the service chiefs.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.