Nigeria: NAFDAC Raises the Alarm Over Fake Covid-19 Vaccine in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it had received reports of the importation of fake vaccine into Nigeria.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Friday, the Director General, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, said the agency had not received any application from COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers yet and therefore no vaccine had been approved by NAFDAC.

She said COVID-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse effects must be well monitored, therefore, if NAFDAC has not approved, the public should not use.

"There are reports of fake vaccines in Nigeria. NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware. No Covid Vaccine has been approved by NAFDAC. Fake vaccines can cause Covid-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill," she said.

