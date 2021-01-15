Nigeria: NAFDAC Raises the Alarm Over Fake Covid-19 Vaccine in Nigeria

15 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it had received reports of the importation of fake vaccine into Nigeria.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Friday, the Director General, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, said the agency had not received any application from COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers yet and therefore no vaccine had been approved by NAFDAC.

She said COVID-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse effects must be well monitored, therefore, if NAFDAC has not approved, the public should not use.

"There are reports of fake vaccines in Nigeria. NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware. No Covid Vaccine has been approved by NAFDAC. Fake vaccines can cause Covid-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill," she said.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.