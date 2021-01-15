Nigeria: How the Gaming Industry Has Changed in Nigeria in 2020

The gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing in the entire world. It has grown exponentially in Nigeria in 2020, with more and more of the country's consumers becoming interested in mobile games and esports, among other things. Furthermore, as Nigeria's economy continues to grow, people have more disposable income for frivolous things like video games. As such, today we are going to be examining how exactly the gaming industry has changed in Nigeria in 2020 and where it is headed beyond this year. If you are an avid gamer, then you should keep reading to find out more information.

Technological Access

Nigeria is considered to be a developing nation and so its residents don't have access to technology in the same way that people do in Western society. However, this has started to change in recent years. As the Nigerian economy has continued to grow from strength to strength, the government has been able to bring in technological infrastructure. People also have more stable livelihoods which allow them to spend money on things like smartphones and computers. This has paved the way for the gaming industry, allowing it to establish its roots in the country.

Online Multiplayer

As more people have access to technology in Nigeria, this also means that the population is becoming more internet literate. According to a report by the BBC, more than one-hundred million people have access to the internet now. Resultantly, Nigeria has seen a massive boom in online gaming. Online gaming is where people can use the internet to stream video games and play with their friends or other users from across the globe. Multiplayer games are especially popular for this reason. We anticipate that as the country's technological infrastructure improves, online gaming will continue to grow in popularity.

Gambling Regulation

Another increasingly popular form of gaming in Nigeria is gambling. In recent years, the government has begun to legislate gambling (both land-based and online), which has allowed the industry to grow. There are still some stringent regulations in place, but these affect operators predominantly. For instance, it is illegal for online casinos to be established by companies who are based in Nigeria - however, offshore operators are allowed to offer their services to Nigerian customers. As such, residents can play casino games online using these offshore websites.

Sports Betting

Sports betting has also become a massive industry in Nigeria over the past few years. It has formed a massive part of the country's culture because the residents love to celebrate sport so much. At the moment, 6 million people are said to be active sports bettors in the country. Furthermore, this market generates about two billion dollars, which is almost 10% of the country's national budget in 2020. Residents most enjoy checking out the football odds, basketball results, athletics competitions, and boxing matches.

Smartphone Gaming

According to studies, roughly 73% of the residents in Nigeria have a smartphone. This has given rise to mobile gaming in the country. What's particularly great about smartphone games is that they are a cheaper alternative to console and computer games. Most apps are free for people to download or cost only a couple of dollars. This is ideal for people in Nigeria, who don't have a huge amount of disposable income for non-essentials. Smartphones have effectively changed the face of gaming in the country, making it more accessible and convenient for everyone.

These are some of the biggest changes to the Nigerian gaming industry in 2020. As more and more residents have access to the internet, plus disposable income for games, the industry will continue to grow from strength to strength.