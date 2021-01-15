South Africa: Three Held for Possession of Dagga

The Gauteng Traffic Police have arrested three men for allegedly dealing in dagga in Alberton North near Funny Farm, Ekurhuleni.

The three men aged 30, 40 and 44 respectively are facing charges relating to the unlawful possession of and dealing in dagga. They found in the possession of dagga estimated at a street value of about R50 000.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to root out all criminal elements within the province. Dealing in dagga or drugs is not acceptable and therefore punishable.

"These illegal substances are one of the many contributors of crime and has far reaching implications. It is therefore critical that we break the demand and supply value chain of dagga in our respective communities," Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Friday.

He urged Gauteng communities to report any criminal activities.

"Anyone found in possession of illegal substances such as dagga or drugs must know that the police will not hesitate to deal decisively with them. Lastly, we urge community members to report all criminal elements without fail to ensure the rule of law and order is maintained," Maremane said.