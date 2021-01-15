South Africa: Bapedi King Victor Thulare's Funeral to Be Broadcast Live On Sunday

15 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The funeral service of BaPedi King Victor Thulare III will be broadcast live on the SABC and other major broadcast channels on Sunday.

Arrangements have also been made for the service to be streamed live on the government's online platforms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured His Majesty with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

The King passed away on Wednesday, 6 January 2021, at the age of 40.

He is the son of the late King Rhyne Thulare and was officially recognised by President Ramaphosa as King of the BaPedi in 2020.

According to government, his funeral service will take place at Maebe Tjate III, Mohlaletse Village, Bapedi Kingdom, Sekhukhune District Municipality on Sunday, 17 January 2021 from 6am.

Government wishes to advise anyone who would like to send a message of condolence to the Royal Family, BaPedi Kingdom and friends to utilise the e-condolence book available at condolences@gcis.gov.za.

People can also tune in to the following government online platforms to watch the service live:

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/GovernmentSA

- Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/GovernmentZA

- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

"These measures are also to assist those who may not be able to physically attend the funeral due to the current COVID-19 lockdown level 3 regulations which stipulate that gatherings for funerals may not exceed 50 people," the government said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.