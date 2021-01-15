Malawi: Court Sentences Father to 8 Years in Jail for Defiling Daughter in Law

15 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A 45-year-man in Machinga has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his 13-year-old sister in-law.

Machinga senior resident magistrate Mohammed Chande has thrown Emmanuel Foster into the jail for defiling his 13-year-old daughter in law.

The court heard through state prosecutor Aida Mzama that the convict defiled the girl on November 21, 2020 at Unenenji village in the district.

She said the victim was staying with the convict who is a husband to her sister.

On the particular day, the victim's sister went to the market and left her husband with the young girl at home.

The man then took advantage of his wife's absence and grabbed the girl to one of the rooms where he forced himself on her.

Later in the evening, the victim revealed to her sister of what happened.

The matter was then reported to Liwonde Police Post and the victim was referred to Machinga district where they confirmed that the girl was really defiled and Foster was then arrested.

When he appeared before court, Foster pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement levelled against him.

Mzama asked the court for a stiffer sentence to deter would be offenders.

She further told the court that defilement cases are on the increase in the district; and it is unfortunate that most of the cases are being perpetrated by people who are supposed to be guardians.

In mitigation, Foster asked the court for leniency saying that he is the first offender and a bread winner for his family.

When passing the sentence, Chande concurred with the state and ordered Foster to spend 8 years in prison with hard labour.

Foster comes from Magalasi village, Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga district.

