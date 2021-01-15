Malawi: Ạuthorities Continue With Covid-19 Tests At Lilongwe Girls Secondary

Authorities are today sacrificing their Chilembwe Day holiday to continue with covid-19 tests at Lilongwe Girls Secondary which has since registered the highest number of infections for students.

Yesterday, Lilongwe girls secondary school registered in total 137 positive cases.

Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje said yesterday the testing exercise continues this morning.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Taskforce on Covid 19 is appealing for calm as it works on finding ways to curb the spread of the virus in learning institutions.

This follows the commotion that ensued at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School when parents and guardians demanded that the school releases their children who tested positive.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe yesterday, the Co-chair of the taskforce Khumbidze Kandondo Chiponda indicated that parents should be assured that their children are being well taken care of.

Apart from Lilongwe Girls Secondary School, cases have also been confirmed in other institutions which include The Polytechnic, Chancellor College, Mzuzu University, Blantyre Secondary School and Saint Andrews High School.

National Coordinator for the Human Rights Defenders Coalition Luke Tembo emphasised on the need for the government to close schools the situation gets out of hand.

In Kasungu, classes at Boma and Chithiba primary schools were disrupted as learners took to the streets protesting suggestions health authorities were in the vicinity for trial Covid-19 vaccination of learners.

The pupils matched in the direction of Kasungu Boma chanting and shouting before riot police blocked them.

Kasungu District Health Office spokesperson, Catherine Yoweli, has described as speculation claims that anybody wanted to administer any vaccine to school learners.

Kasungu District Director of Education, Anderson Mtandika described the development as worrisome.

Co-chairperson of presidential committee on covid-19 Dr. John Phuka urged people to refrain from spreading rumours which can cause panic.

He said the government has not yet acquired Covid vaccines, therefore the learners in Kasungu acted on false stories.