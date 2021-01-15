Namibia: No Imminent Flood Risk At Mariental

15 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

There is no threat yet of a repeat of the massive flood that hit Mariental in February 2006, despite heavy downpours received recently in the downstream catchment areas of the Hardap Dam.

The town council's chief executive officer, Paul Nghwilepo, confirmed this today amid rising flood fears among residents.

"There is no imminent threat of flooding, unless the weather changes drastically," he said.

Parts of the town west of the railway line were under water three years ago after the Hardap Dam's sluices were opened.

Property owners suffered millions of dollars in damage because of the flooding.

Nghwilepo said the council and NamWater remain on high alert and that the dam level will reach 90% within hours.

According to him, the water released from the dam was increased to 630 cubic metres per second today, compared to inflows of 1 147 cubic metres per second.

"The good news is that there is no rain currently in the Hardap Dam catchment area," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Museveni in Early Lead As Uganda Awaits Final Election Results
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.