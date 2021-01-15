Namibia: No Imminent Flood Risk At Mariental

There is no threat yet of a repeat of the massive flood that hit Mariental in February 2006, despite heavy downpours received recently in the downstream catchment areas of the Hardap Dam.

The town council's chief executive officer, Paul Nghwilepo, confirmed this today amid rising flood fears among residents.

"There is no imminent threat of flooding, unless the weather changes drastically," he said.

Parts of the town west of the railway line were under water three years ago after the Hardap Dam's sluices were opened.

Property owners suffered millions of dollars in damage because of the flooding.

Nghwilepo said the council and NamWater remain on high alert and that the dam level will reach 90% within hours.

According to him, the water released from the dam was increased to 630 cubic metres per second today, compared to inflows of 1 147 cubic metres per second.

"The good news is that there is no rain currently in the Hardap Dam catchment area," he said.