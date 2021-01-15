Kenya: I Have a Dream...that As Governor I Will Transform Nairobi

Have you heard of Ms Phyllis Wangari Njuru?

Well she may not be a household name yet but she is a "woman with a big dream", so she describes herself.

The 41-year-old trained communication specialist wants to be the next governor of Nairobi City County.

Should there be a by-election, she will be on the ballot as an independent candidate. In case of a default, then in 2022, "I am going to be the first elected female governor of Nairobi (City) County." That is her indomitable conviction.

She is a candidate of intense energy, goodwill and integrity; the words emblazoned on her campaign poster, which describe values defining the bedrock of her leadership.

"I'm genuinely interested in transforming Nairobi," says the alumni of Gitwe Girls' High School while making reference to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta as her inspiration for doing the good work for the people.

Burst of confidence

Born in Kagaa village in Lari sub-county, Kiambu County, Ms Njuru moved to Nairobi when she was 19-years-old.For the two decades she has lived in the city, she says has felt and seen the harsh realities of life endured by Nairobi residents that she seeks to tackle once she takes the reins.

"Why do we have to live with huge inequalities yet we live in the same county? Why do we have some people with consistent supply of water and proper sewerage and others without?" asks Ms Njuru who did her 'A' levels at Eagles Nest High School in Uganda.

"With Nairobi Metropolitan Services, it has been proven possible to provide adequate supply of water to residents of low income areas. And I know, I will do much more with collaborations with Nairobi political leaders and Members of the Nairobi County Assembly," she says in confidence.

Ms Njuru is the only female aspirant among the 12 who have expressed interest to vie as independent candidates for the seat in the by-election originally scheduled for February 18.

It has since been withheld due to a pending case at the High Court filed by former governor Mike Sonko, challenging his ouster through impeachment.

There are three other women eyeing the position including Ms Margaret Wanjiru of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Ms Agnes Kagure and Ms Betty Adera, both of whom will be subjected to Jubilee Party primary.

Elephant skin

Nairobi politics is tough. From the dramatic resignation of Ms Beatrice Elachi as Speaker, outright divisions in the county assembly and fierce ouster of Mr Sonko; being the city's governor clearly calls for someone with diplomatic skills and above all, an elephant skin.

"I am so ready for the job. Divisive politics is not my game. I will not do anything for the people of Nairobi if I engage in divisive politics. All I want is to do away with inequalities and change peoples' lives for the better," says Ms Njuru who once worked as a shop attendant and waitress.

Although she confesses to have a small pocket, she is drawing much financial and non-financial support from the constituents and friends who believe in her.

Her 13 years' experience in community mobilisation and as a political campaign strategist having worked with the Friends of William Ruto, gives her the advantage of pulling the right cards to attract majority votes.

She believes in the "hustler movement" but opted for independent candidature to avoid caging her conscience and values.

"I have always wanted to be independent and do things that match my ideologies. And being an independent candidate gives me that liberty," says Ms Njuru whose desire to be the "chief" has remained alive since 2008 when she was at Makerere University, undertaking a degree course in Information Technology.

She competed for the position of President representing Kenyan students, but lost to a male competitor.

Violence against women

Political violence against women is common and it costs some an election. For instance, a 2017 Violence against Women in Elections: A Framework for Assessment, Monitoring, and Response report by International Foundation for Electoral Systems exemplifies a case of online harassment in which a Kenyan woman lost the race for Member of the County Assembly seat because she was depicted as a lesbian in doctored photos.

She is yet to counter such attacks. She however says, she is much aware of the dirt that would be thrown at her but that won't shake her.

"I will keep focus on my race. But if anyone rattles me then I am ready to defend myself," says Ms Njuru who has a master's degree in communication from the University of Nairobi.

The eldest of four siblings, she says her mother is her greatest supporter and ally alongside her father.

"My mother calls me every sunset for updates on my wellbeing since the day I informed them of my intention to vie. What that means to me is indescribable," says Ms Njuru, who is single.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com