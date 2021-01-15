Kenya: Mwenda Gets Nod for City Deputy Governor Position

Nairobi ward representatives on Friday approved Anne Mwenda for the position of deputy governor.

The county assembly accepted a report from the vetting committee approving her nomination for the position.

Ms Mwenda was vetted Friday morning in a session that lasted slightly more than one hour.

The process began after clerk Edward Gichana confirmed there is no court order stopping the vetting.

Earlier Friday, the High Court threw out cases challenging the nomination of Ms Mwenda as deputy governor, paving way for the vetting process.

During the vetting, promised to fight City Hall cartels as well as work closely with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) should she be approved to the position.

At the same time, she clarified that her relationship with her former boss, ousted Governor Mike Sonko, will not interfere with her work saying they had a purely professional relation.

Ms Mwenda further said that her first assignment after assuming office will be to push for the formation of a liaison committee between City Hall and NMS for seamless service delivery.

Ms Mwenda, who currently working as the Nairobi Disaster Management and Coordination chief officer, said the county government has been reeling under poor leadership and governance which negatively impacted service delivery until the administration of Major General Mohammed Badi came to the rescue.

Ms Mwenda said she supports NMS plans for the capital city including the decongestion strategy, waste management and other development projects.

She pointed out that the county government has been suffering from political interference, bloated workforce and financial issues -- matters which she intends to root out while working closely with Maj-Gen Badi.

"If we want to ensure service delivery is efficient. then there must be no room for cartels in the county. I promise to work seamlessly with NMS for smooth flow of services to Nairobi residents as there has been outcry due to poor leadership and governance," said Ms Mwenda.

She vowed to uphold integrity in line of duty and will not be intimidated by anyone as she is a stickler to the rule of law and doing things as per the law.

"I will not allow myself be intimidated and do things contrary to the law. I will uphold the rule of law and not let any interference," she said.

"I will stick to the rule of law and let due processes take its course. I have not had any integrity issues in my years in the public service as I have always worked smoothly with my colleagues and desisted from asking for favours," added Ms Mwenda.

However, the criminology and security management expert said she supports Nairobi County being left as a county so that city residents are not denied the chance to enjoy fruits of devolution as are others in the 46 other devolved units.

"I will not oppose an extension of term for NMS, should that be on the table, but Nairobi should be left as a county for the people to feel the fruits of devolution," she said.