South Africa: Government Arrangements for the Special Official Funeral of the Late His Majesty King Victor Thulare of the Bapedi Kingdom, 17 Jan

15 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
Government provides update on the arrangements for the Special Official Funeral of the late His Majesty King Victor Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom

Government informs South Africans on the details pertaining to the Special Official Funeral of the His Majesty King Victor Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom (Kgoshikgolo Thulare).

King Thulare passed away at the age of 40 on Wednesday, 06 January 2021,

He is the son of the late King Rhyne Thulare and was officially recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as King of the BaPedi in 2020.

President Ramaphosa has declared that he will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

1. Funeral Service and Burial

The funeral service will take place at Maebe Tjate III, Mohlaletse Village, Bapedi Kingdom, Sekhukhune District Municipality on Sunday, 17 January 2021 starting from 06:00.

2. Messages of Condolence

Government wishes to advise anyone who would like to send a message of condolence to His Majesty King Thulare Family, BaPedi Kingdom and friends to utilise the e-condolence book available on: condolences@gcis.gov.za

3. Broadcast and Live Feed

The funeral service will be broadcast live on the SABC and other major broadcast channels. In addition, arrangements have been made for the service to be streamed live on the following government online platforms:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GovernmentSA

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

These measures are also to assist those who may not be able to physically attend the funeral due to the current COVID-19 lockdown level 3 regulations which stipulate that gatherings for funerals may not exceed fifty (50) people.

