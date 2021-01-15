Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Urges NPP Members to Support the Government to Move the Country Forward

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to keep themselves together and support the government to develop the country.

President Akufo-Addo said the country would only progress if the party members do not spend their energies "pointing fingers at each other" but forge ahead in unity and feel proud of the confidence majority of Ghanaians had reposed in the government.

Addressing a meeting with the Greater Accra regional chairman and constituency executives at the Jubilee House, Thursday, January 14, 2021, President Akufo-Addo said party members and sympathies need to be content with the results from the 2020 general elections, particularly that of the presidential elections, where he garnered 51.3 percent of the vote cast.

The President said the future of the country "is in our hands. it is the function of how we behave, how we organise ourselves that will determine how the country will also move ahead."

He admonished the party executives that, "the most important thing for us to do at this stage, is to keep together, is to reinforce our unity and maintain our morale."