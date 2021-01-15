Namibia: Keetmans Swims in N$12 Million Water Debt

THE Keetmanshoop municipality has racked up N$12 million in outstanding payments to the national water supplier.

The municipality's finance manager, Rene Farmer, confirmed this recently.

"We have a challenge to collect outstanding water payments from defaulting residents," she said.

Farmer said efforts to recover residents' water bill debts are hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic, explaining that the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development directed all local authorities to restore water supply to households of which the taps were closed due to defaults on their water bills. She said the municipality restored water supply to 250 households since the outbreak of the pandemic and is paying its NamWater debt in monthly instalments.

NO ELECTRICITY DEBT

Although the municipality is struggling to repay its outstanding water bill, its electricity debt book with NamPower is clean.

The council's acting chief executive officer, Reginald Brandt, revealed this at a consultation meeting the local council had with a delegation from the Rehoboth Town Council on Tuesday.

Brandt said the Keetmanshoop Electricity Business Unit (Kebu), which is headed by him, fully repaid an outstanding electricity bill of N$16 million from Southern Electricity Company (Selco).

Selco reportedly left the authority owing NamPower after the parties ended a power deal in 2017.

The two parties are still embroiled in a legal battle over the N$16 million NamPower debt.

Brandt said the municipality's electricity unit annually generates N$90 million, and monthly pays royalties in the amount of N$500 000 to the authority from its ring-fenced account.

Farmer said the authority managed to recover half of the N$16 million.